Baru affirms intensified industrial unity as the weapon for future challenges

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru has commended the collective efforts of all parties in the country’s oil petroleum industry, affirming it as the much needed weapon for future challenges.

He declared this at the NNPC Corporate Headquarters Branch of The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), where he received the award for promoting industrial harmony during the Branch’s Love Feast, with the theme: “Synergy and Collaboration between NNPC Management and the Union.”

He explained that the Corporation had witnessed unprecedented collaboration with labour representatives at all levels of the union structure, stressing that this has engendered cordial industrial relations with positive effect on productivity. Assuring that the accolades and recognition extended to him and other top management of NNPC by the Union would spur them for greater collaboration and synergy.

According to him, NNPC as a foremost organization within the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry, was a champion of regulatory compliance in all its operational activities, especially labour laws and domesticated International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions adding that this had been demonstrated in the central role NNPC often plays in resolving industrial disputes across the industry.

He said “Our commitment to the promotion of social dialogue and tri-partism, one of the four strategic objectives of the ILO, is resolute. In this regard, management has ensured full representation at the quarterly Chapter Joint Consultative Committee (CJCC), Branch Joint Consultative Committee (BJCC) and the Group Executive Council (GEC) meetings”.

Isa Inuwa, the Chairman of the occasion and NNPC Chief Operating Officer (COO), Corporate Services, explained that the essence of the event was the changing perception of labour and industrial relations, stressing that the pattern has changed from in-fighting between management and the union, to industrial peace particularly in the Oil and Gas Industry.

“I want to thank PENGASSAN for its buy-in into contemporary labour relations. The new pattern is for cooperation between management and union so as to create opportunities without boundaries”, He said.

Francis Johnson, PENGASSAN National President applauded Baru for being a labour friendly Chief Executive, assuring him of more union support as he pilots the affairs of the NNPC.

Mathew Duru, the Corporate Branch Chairman of PENGASSAN, Speaking in the same vein, described the GMD as the Iroko of the Oil and Gas Industry who has maintained an open door policy, stressing that the award was a payback to the NNPC management for its friendly disposition to labour at all times.

According to him, the Union planned to sponsor a capacity building training course in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which participation would be extended to the management to further cement the existing synergy.

Cynthia Egboboh, Abuja