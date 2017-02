The Bauchi State Director, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Development. Mohamed Yusuf, said on Monday that 18 centres had been created to enable farmers in the state collect their agro-allied inputs without difficulty. Speaking in Bauchi at a ceremony marking the commencement of distribution of the inputs, the director said 31,756 farmers in the…



