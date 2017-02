The Bayelsa Government on Sunday said it had donated 1,200 hectares of land to cattle herdsmen to control indiscriminate grazing in the state. The state government had in December 2016 announced the restriction of the activities of herdsmen in the state to the Bayelsa Palm area in Yenagoa. According to the government, the decision was…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.