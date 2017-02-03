Bayelsa Govt frowns at disobedience of court verdicts by oil firms

Bayelsa Government on Friday expressed concern and displeasure with oil firms for flouting court orders and disobeying court judgments on oil spill cases.

The government decried disregard for court rulings and called on oil firms operating in the state to embrace the rule of law.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Oil & Gas, Felix Ayah, stated this while mediating in a peace meeting between Onyoma Community in Southern Ijaw and Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in his office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Bayelsa Government in January 2016 sued Nigeria Agip Oil Company, seeking N1.6 trillion damages for pollution caused by an oil spill in Brass area of the state in November 2013.

He said SPDC had reneged its Corporate Social Responsibilities to maintain peace in its operations, negating the state government’s effort to strengthen the existing peace for smooth operations by oil firms

Ayah said that after going through the outcome of the court’s verdict at his disposal authenticating Anyamawari family as certified owners of the land, it was incumbent on SPDC to recognise and treat them as such.

He advised the Anyamawari family to channel all relevant documents to the appropriate quarters of the company for prompt action and payments of all outstanding obligations without further delay.