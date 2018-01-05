Bayelsa releases N5.6bn for salary arrears

Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa has authorised the release of N5.6 billion out of the state’s share of N13.5 billion Paris Club Debt refund, to pay one and a half months’ salary arrears owed workers in 2016.

Outstanding salary arrears to workers in Bayelsa Civil Service stands at four and half months, while workers in the local government system are owed between 14 and 16 months arrears.

The governor had announced the plan to pay one and a half out of the outstanding four and a half months’ salary backlog on Thursday. The announcement was made at a meeting of top government officials, labour leaders and their representatives, on the Paris Club Fund received in the state in December.

A statement on Friday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei, said that the Bayelsa State Government received N14.8 billion from the Federal Government. “The break