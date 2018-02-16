Bayelsa unveils ‘Invest Bayelsa’, Nigeria’s first one- stop-shop investment web portal

Bayelsa State has launched “Invest Bayelsa”–Nigeria’s first one-stop-shop investment web Portal, powered by the Bayelsa Investment Promotion Agency.

The unveiling took place on February 14th, 2018 during the 6th anniversary celebrations of the Henry Seriake led “Restoration” Government. The portal is a gateway for the world to discover the vast business and investment opportunities including oil & gas, power generation, agro-allied businesses, healthcare, aviation, eco-tourism and many others available in the State.

It also enables the world to discover the unique arts and culture of the Ijaw people. In keeping with Restoration Government’s mantra: “Bringing the World to Bayelsa…and taking Bayelsa to the World”, services and information on the portal are available in multiple languages.

This Portal will continually update and inform users on various government incentives pertaining to investment and socio-economic development, thereby mobilizing and promoting economic growth, and creating more jobs across the state.

For investors looking for investment opportunities in the strategic enumerated areas above, as well as investing in and financing small and medium scale enterprises, the Invest Bayelsa one-stop-shop web portal offers a broad choice of viable projects.

This one of a kind web portal will enable business persons in Bayelsa reach out to potential investors worldwide. Local, regional and international business persons can also register their projects on the Invest Bayelsa Portal, thereby boosting their visibility to a large network of international investors.

Attendees at the unveiling including Senator Ibrahim Mantu (the chairman of the occasion), Uche Secondus (PDP-Chairman), HRH Alfred Diete Spiff and other dignitaries. The Chairman applauded Governor Dickson for the exemplary strides in the development of the State and called on other States to learn from the Bayelsa example.

The Bayelsa State Investment Promotion Agency, developed the web portal in collaboration with Booboo-Technology limited, a key player in software development and IT systems, to actualize its vision of digitalizing and promoting the states enormous business potentials to the world.

HARRISON EDEH, ABUJA