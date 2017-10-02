Beef Stir Fry #BDFoods

Tired after a long day and want to whip up something simple but tasty? Stir fry is your best bet. For this recipe we have chosen sirloin beef but chicken is an alternative. No need to think so hard and long about what’s for dinner, that’s why we are here.

Photo Credit: Simply Recipes

Ingredients

1 pc garlic

450 g beef

1 tsp black pepper

5 tbsp canola oil

1 pc green pepper

1 pc red pepper

2 tsp sesame oil

1 tbsp dark soy sauce

6 pcs tomatoes

1 pc ginger

1 pc seasoning cube

1 pc onions

Method

Chop the peppers (into strips length wise) and onions. Cut the steaks into thin (about ½ inch thick) strips. Pour into a resealable bag with ½ seasoning cube (crushed), black pepper, crushed garlic (peeled) and ginger. Allow to marinate for about 30 minutes.

Pour the oil into a frying pan/skillet and put over medium heat. Add the the peppers and onions into the oil to sauté. Allow to cook for about 2 minutes. Put the contents into a bowl.

Add more oil into the pan to heat up, pour in the beef. Allow the underside to brown without stirring and then stir so other parts can brown.

Pour in the cooked peppers, tomatoes, soy sauce, sesame oil and remaining ½ seasoning cube. Stir contents and allow to steam for about 2-3 minutes.

Serve with rice.

Click here to get all the ingredients – https://goo.gl/PKAzvd