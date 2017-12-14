Industrial Park to be powered by locally-sourced gas – Obaseki

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has disclosed plans to utilise gas explored in the state to power the Benin Industrial Park in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of the state.

Obaseki disclosed this during the 2017 Producers’ Forum Retreat of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), which held in Benin City, Edo State capital.

He said, “the state has a master plan to utilise gas explored in the state to power the Benin Industrial Park. The siting of the Industrial Park, which is few kilometers to the gas field was strategic. This is to enable the multi-purpose Industrial Park utilise gas from the fields for its industrial activities. This, we believe, will be achieved when the first quadrangle of that park takes-off in 2018.”

Obaseki added that his administration is making arrangements to partner with PENGASSAN, to ensure the successful utilisation of gas for industrialisation.

Stressing the importance for Nigeria to begin utilising hydro-carbon asset to redefine the future of the country at the retreat themed, “Strategic and Information Based Leadership: Panacea for Effective Trade Unionism,” he said, “there is need for deeper reflection on the future of the oil production and the oil industry. Strategic and information-based leadership is required for decision-based policy implementation.”

President, PENGASSAN, Comrade Francis Johnson, expressed delight for the choice of Benin to host this year’s forum, saying the progress made so far by the present administration in the state is commendable.

Represented by the Deputy President, PENGASSAN, Comrade Frank Esanubi, he said the union will collaborate and support the activities of government, especially initiatives of the state government in moving the country forward.