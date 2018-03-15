Benue buries 26 people killed by Fulani herdsmen

No fewer than 26 people killed in Omusu and Okana communities of Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State were Thursday buried in their various homes after a joint funeral service.

Fulani herdsmen about two Weeks ago attacked Omusu and Okana communities of Okpokwu Local Area in Benue killing 24 persons on the spot, leaving many severely injured with two corpes later recovered. This is coming two months after the mass burial of the 73 people killed in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas.

Governor Samuel Ortom while speaking during the funeral service at St. Benard Primary School, Okpokwu, decried the amount of blood shed in Benue State due to the atrocities meted on Benue farmers by Fulani herdsmen.

Ortom reiterated his call on security agencies to arrest the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore whom he said were the sponsors of the killings in the state based on comments credited to them and published in various media houses.

The Governor while consoling the bereaved families, said the death of the victims and many others would put an end to the massacre of Benue people.

He stated that the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law had come to stay in Benue, noting that there was no land for open grazing and crop farming to go on concurrently.

Governor Ortom assured Benue people that his administration would continue to respond swiftly to security challenges, adding that data were being gathered for compensation for damages caused by herdsmen attacks in Benue.

In separate funeral orations, Benue state Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu, Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly, James Okefe, representative of the Catholic Bishop of Otukpo, Most Rev. William Apochi, Fr. John Attah among others expressed appreciation to Governor Ortom for his support to the bereaved families and pledged their support for the ranching law.

On their part, the three sociocultural groups in the state who spoke through Mr. Omele Amali and the representative of Movement Against Fulani Occupation, MAFO, Pastor Dave Ogbole said they saw the attacks coming and reported to relevant authorities but nothing was done to avert the massacre.

Pastor Ogbole who expressed disappointment with the federal government over its inactions towards the killings, called on the international community to rise up and stop a repeat of Rwanda in Nigeria, adding that the resort by Benue people to remain law abiding should not be mistaken for cowardice.

In a sermon, Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Benue State Chapter, Rev. Akpen Leva prayed to God to grant the Governor and the entire Benue people the strength to overcome the menace of herdsmen attacks.

