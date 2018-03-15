Benue to establish Debt Management Office

Benue State Government has announced plans to establish Debt Management Office, DMO to among other things ascertained the debt profile of the state.

Lawrence Onoja, Commissioner for Information and Orientation stated this while briefing journalists at the end of the State Executive Council, EXCO presided by Governor Samuel Ortom at the Benue Peoples House Makurdi.

Onoja said EXCO has directed the Commissioner for Finance, David Olufu to constitute a debt management committee while working out modalities for the establishment of DMO in the state.

He said EXCO also approved the release of over N261 million as counterpart fund for the 2017 and 2018 International Fund For Agriculture Development, IFAD, assisted value chain development and Fadama three additional financing programmes.

Onoja stated that Council has approved the establishment of an integrated agricultural project in collaboration with ONIDA Development Limited on build, operate and transfer, BOT, basis.

According to the Commissioner, components of the project include Aqua culture project in Igumale Ado Local Government Area and the green house and vegetable farms at Amua in Vandeikya Local Government Area.

He disclosed that the State Ministry of Agriculture had been directed to sign a memorandum of understanding with ONIDA Development Limited on behalf of State Government on the collaboration for implementation of the integrated agriculture projects.

“A memoranda submitted by the State Ministry of Finance and Economic Development for it to dispose obsolete store items in Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government across the State was approved.

“The Council directed the Finance Commissioner to appoint an official registered auctioneer on behalf of the State Government for the purpose of auctioning livestock confiscated by Government from the enforcement of the anti open grazing law”, Onoja stated.

JAMES KWEN, MAKURDI