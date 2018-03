Benue House of Assembly has passed the 2017 supplementary budget of N2, 18 billion. The budget was passed on Tuesday on the floor of the House during plenary. Before the passage of the budget, the Chairman of the Appropriation Committee, Mr Adam Okloho (Adoka/Ugboju/PDP), told the House that extra-budgetary allocation on recurrent expenditure, especially on…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.