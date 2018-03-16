Beyond radio, there is more to Kaylah Oniwo  

Kaylah was born and raised in the city of Lagos; she has always displayed balance as a strong and stylish personality. She has a BSc in Banking and Finance from Bowen University in Osun state, where she first developed an interest in broadcast journalism. Kaylah holds a certificate in acting on stage, film, dance and drama which she obtained from talented Nigerian veteran actors – Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva’s Academy of Performing Arts.

Kaylah joined Nigeria’s radio station Cool FM in 2010 where she co-hosts the “Road Show: Drive Time” from 3pm daily. Her love for fashion birthed the first successful and highly sought after radio fashion show titled “Catwalk with Kaylah” which features top Nigerian designers, photographers and many more as well as a working relationship with brands like L’oreal, Lux , Orbit , Colgate amongst others. She is a Style, fashion and beauty blogger as well as an influencer in the Nigerian fashion industry. She is also a voice over artiste and an actor. Her YouTube chennel called ‘Kaylah Uncensored’ is truly informative, where she reviews skincare products, makeup, fashion and real talk.

Growing up

Growing up was very normal. I come from a very small close knit family. I have liberal parents who are very supportive. My parents did their best in ensuring I got the best things in life and even when things weren’t going smoothly, they taught me how to stand tall and strong.

‘Cat walk with Kaylah’ and its success story so far

Initially, when I came up with this brilliant idea of discussing fashion on the radio, my program manager at the time couldn’t imagine the possibility of connecting with an audience who couldn’t visualize my message since it was broadcast on radio. He asked me to record a pilot and when he heard it, he gave me the go ahead. I incorporated social media to communicate visually to my audience and it was a hit. The show fast became the No1 radio show for all things fashion, beauty and life style attractions. Brand affiliations came on board and added colour to the show. From Lux , L’oreal, Jumia, Colgate, Ariel just to mention a few and notable names in the fashion industry including Mai Atafo, Lisa Folawiyo, Moofa, Ejiro Amos Tafiri amongst many others.

As a style, fashion and beauty blogger, what is your goal regarding these and how have you ensured your message is passed across?

The use of social media is the number 1 medium to communicate. Everyone is on their phone most of the time. With this, I give the audience the opportunity to engage and connect with me without stress. I also stream live as well.

How do you define style?

Style is comfort, confidence and the ability to infuse your personality to anything you are wearing. That way, you stand out and make a good impression always .

Love for being on air

I love being on radio. For me, being authentic and consistent is key. People are drawn to authenticity. I also believe you must leave your audience happy no matter what. The reach is very wide and diverse so I try to be as versatile as possible cutting across age barriers and preferences.

In what way has the entertainment sector helped project Nigeria in the positive light?

We tell our stories in a way that people aren’t used to. We’ve been portrayed negatively more often than not yet, we have never backed down or taken the back seat .We have an extremely hardworking calibre of people who are passionate about what they do . Nigerian creatives are actually one of the best to come out of this world. We see beyond our limitations and create content that’s worth emulating. Through music, fashion, arts, beauty and lifestyle, we have put our name on the map. We aren’t there yet but we are doing our best as a nation to represent the brand Nigeria positively globally.

Will you say Nigerian women are stylish?

Nigerian women are stylish. We are probably one of the most stylish set of women in the world. We are in tune with the fashion world and we create amazing pieces with our local fabrics. We can be over the top and loud but that’s what makes us unique.

Promoting African culture and style with our fabrics even at the workplace

It’s a brilliant idea at preserving our culture simply because no matter how much we get inspired or emulate international brands, we cannot be them. We have our own and it’s best we project that any chance we get. The more we do this; we don’t lose the essence of being African. Foreigners should be able to come to Africa and know that they are in another continent; they should be able to take something back with them in every aspect.

What is the greatest lesson life has taught you?

Humility. The power of staying humble no matter how powerful you are. Life has a way of throwing us in unexpected positions and trust me, the absence of humility can leave you there forever. No one knows what will happen the next minute. Life has also taught me that no one owes you anything and never live your life thinking you are entitled to anything. Work, play, empower, inspire, pray …repeat.

What are you looking forward to?

I am looking forward to being a television presenter and growing my YouTube channel. I also look forward to having children. I love children.

Is blogging financially rewarding?

Blogging is financially rewarding. You get rewarded when you put in the work. Brands reach out to you and pay you to work with them. The key lies in consistency and great content. It starts out slow but you’ll be amazed to see how many people are watching. When you build a strong following, numbers and engagement, the big bucks roll in.

What is your take on digital taking over print in the nearest future? Is there space for both to thrive and will one outshine the other?

I don’t think digital will overtake print because people still prefer to read print. I read an article online where the results of statistics taken from a survey in the UK to find out if digital will overtake print and surprisingly, print took the lead . I know a lot of people are on their phones and computers but I believe people still prefer the hard copies. I prefer reading my fashion magazine in print over digital because It’s more visually appealing.

What day in your life is it that you can never forget and why?

Sadly, it has to be the day my father passed away. I wish I can turn back the hands of time and have him back in my life …thankfully; my mom and siblings are still here with me. Indeed, family is everything.

Celebrating women’s month

It can never be too much to celebrate women. Women are nurturers and multipliers. I am proud to be a woman and I would never have wished to be otherwise. My mother has nurtured and guided me so well that when I look at her, I see motherhood defined in her actions and words. The theme for this year is Pressing for Progress. It is my desire that as women, we press for progress in everything we do. We must be focused and resilient without losing the essence of who we are. We must recognise that we have to go extra miles to get the peculiar. While we perfect our acts in what we know how to do best, we are commended, celebrated and appreciated for what we are able to do and do efficiently because, we have the brains to do it and not merely because of our gender. We must make a difference in what we do, go for positions and desire higher heights because we are qualified to and not just because we are women. There is more to us!

Kemi Ajumobi