Bill seeks specific timelines for budget presentation, consideration, assent| January 16, 2018 5:23 pm
A new bill that provides specific timeline for the presentation, consideration and enactment of national budgets is currently before the National Assembly. The proposal which is being given expeditious consideration by the legislature also stipulates penalties including impeachment for non-implementation of national budgets. The bill which emanated from reports of the National Institute for Legislative…
Comments are closed here.