Bishop calls for additional support for IDP students in Abuja

Duke Akamisoko, Bishop Kubwa Diocese of Anglican Communion, has called for support for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) students on scholarship at the Praxis Catholic e-School on Monday in Abuja.

Akamisoko said this during a visit to the Praxis Catholic e-school where over 180 IDPs are currently on scholarships with full boarding facilities.

The bishop called on the government to assist the school in order to alleviate the sufferings of the students.

He said that the students needed help, especially food to enable them concentrate fully on their studies.

Akamisoko called on churches, NGOs and well-meaning Nigerians to contribute to the welfare of the students to fast-track their integration into the society.

Ben Onwudinjo, the proprietor of the school said that he deemed it fit to contribute his quota to the plight of people ravaged by insurgency.

Onwudinjo said that by accepting to train the students in his school with full boarding facilities, he was helping humanity.

He said that though taking care of the students from the North East as a result of the insurgence had been challenging, “but it has been rewarding’’.

Onwudinjo said that erratic power supply, insufficient food, insufficient accommodation among others had been the most challenging issues confronting the school.

“We are only asking the government to help with feeding, we can take care of other areas, the students eat a lot and we cannot deny them when they are hungry,” he said.

He said that the school spent N150, 000 on each student per term, especially now that prices of commodities had gone up unlike when the school used N80, 000 to feed each student.

Onwudinjo said that the school also engaged the students on vocational training via skill acquisition programme.

He said that Jem Royal Foundation, an NGO was helping to train them in tailoring, barbing, shoemaking, plumbing and catering among others.

The students were selected from 14 IDPs camp in Abuja and Nasarawa for the Praxis Catholic e-school located in Gwarinpa, Abuja.