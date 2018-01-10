For the bloggers, PR consultants and the new media family

Are You a Blogger, PR Consultant & Social Media Influencer? Then Register for the OPAN Annual New Media Conference Holding this February!

The Online Publishers Association of Nigeria (OPAN), is holding the maiden edition of the Annual New Media Conference with the theme: ‘The New Media as the Future of the Fourth Estate’.

The event slated for the 6th of February 2018 at The Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, is a one-day conference and is an interactive platform where new media practitioners – publishers, bloggers, PR consultants and social media influencers are scheduled to come together under one roof for the first time, to meet and greet and engage in discussions that will provide a blueprint on how to restore eroding credibility and trust to the new media and also explore means through which we can significantly boost quality of media contents in line with best practices in the industry globally.

Founded in 2010, the idea of OPAN was conceived after founders recognized and understood the shift in the mode and means of social engagement, disruptions and changes that was coming which would overlap with current laws and rules guiding conduct and practice and therefore sought to create a self regulatory body that would provide the means-tested standards for users and practitioners to operate by.

It took founders many years to get the model running due to wide consultations amongst stakeholders, the public and private entities as well as learning from similar international bodies.

As a self-funded organisation, OPAN is modeled after similar international media associations with a mandate to self regulate members to maintain high ethical standards in digital publishing and uphold the sacred values and principles of journalism.

OPAN’s goal is to instill the required high standards of quality, content and professionalism in the internet news media.

This conference has lined up stakeholders in the online community, advertisers and corporate affairs managers as well as top government personalities. They will be speaking on the following topics;

1. Restoring eroding credibility in the New Media (Curbing fake news).

2. How to monetize New Media platforms and earn income.

3. The future of the New Media/Online Media/Social Media.

4. New Media as an engine of economic growth, tool for driving government policies and civic engagement.

This is a chance for you to listen and learn from top professionals in the industry, attendees/participants will also get a chance to network with the stakeholders over drinks and food and entertainment. So, what are you waiting for? Register now by visiting the registration page. (Fill in the form on the page).

OPAN will be supporting young bloggers and Social Media influencers with attending the conference with laptops and tablets courtesy of their sponsors.

Registration is mandatory and closes at 12midnight on Thursday, February 1st 2017.

Details of the conference:

Date: Tuesday, 6th of February 2018.

Time: 9AM

Venue: The Wheatbaker Hotel, 4 Onitolo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

