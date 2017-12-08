Bode George withdraws from PDP chairmanship race

One of the nine national chairmanship aspirants in Saturday’s National Elective Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has resigned from the contest.

He accused the leadership of the party for refusing to keep to the micro-zoning principles which gave the chairmanship position to the South West.

“I entered the contest on the micro-zoning principle, which has been thrashed by little men who have compromised. It appears the PDP is bent on self-destruction. I can’t be part of this. The chairmanship position has been sold to the highest bidder,” George stated this at a briefing on Friday night.

The former PDP Deputy National Chairman (South) therefore called for unreserved apology from Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike for humiliating the people of the South West with his unguarded statements.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja