Bogobiri Presents #BogobiriVibes: A Festival Of Arts, Culture and Social Impact December 20 – 22

As a way to mark the end of yet another eventful year at The Bogobiri House, Bogobiri in tandem with Amoré Media, have come together to create an exciting line up of events during the festive season that celebrate our rich culture, arts, food, music and social impact over the course of the 3 days from Wednesday December 20 through Friday December 22, 2017.

Wednesday December 20 – For The Love of Christmas

Kicking off Bogobiri Vibes is be a full day of absorbing the Christmas Spirit in a way you have never experienced before. The day will kick off at noon with a two hour Master Class on “Design Fundamentals For Your Everyday” with some of Nigeria’s foremost interior design and architecture professionals. This session will be followed by an outdoor event called “A Touch of Art” which will include Merchandise Painting, Face Painting, Henna Painting and Live Portraiture. The evening (6pm – 10pm) will be capped with a sultry assortment of folksy music from the likes of Bez, Banké and the Bogobiri Band. But wait, there is more!!! At 10pm, instead of going home, we will be showing one of three movies (to be chose by an online poll): The Gods Must Be Crazy, Coming to America and Cool Runnings.

Thursday December 21 – The Throwback Party

What is a Thursday without a Throwback!?! How about an afternoon of the most mouthwatering dishes from some of the most exciting restaurants in Lagos? This is the buffet of all buffets!! We present you the Bogobiri Food Festival from noon till 5PM with almost every cuisine represented in bite-sized portions to allow for maximum sampling. And of course, what is a Bogobiri Thursday without an evening of live music, amazing food and a family atmosphere. This Thursday won’t be any different with the lovely Lolo and the Bogobiri band serenading us to some of the best oldies but goodies.

Friday December 22 – Re-Vibe Lagos

Split into a day and night session, Friday promises to be as exciting as the preceding two days. From noon till 5pm, we will be hosting a Give Back Session with a Food Bank, Clothes Bank and Games Afternoon. Finally our evening entertainment will comprise of “Music From The New Sound” which kicks off at 6pm and does not stop till midnight (at least), so come prepared to dance your socks off!