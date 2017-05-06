Breaking News: Boko Haram frees 80 Kidnapped Chibok School Girls 

Boko Haram today released a batch of more than 80 of the Chibok School Girls who were abducted in mid-April 2014, according to Saharareporters.

A top military source disclosed that the release of the 80 abducted school girls came after further negotiations between the Islamist group and the Muhammadu Buhari administration. The source said he was not in a position to disclose the terms of the agreement that led to today’s mass release of the Chibok school girls.

Our source revealed that the 82 girls who just regained their freedom are currently in Banki town in Borno state awaiting airlift to an unknown destination.

The source added that once the girls are secured in a new location they would be debriefed, undergo psycological and medical tests and then be reunited with their families.