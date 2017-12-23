Bolanle Olukanni sheds light on the plight of widows in Nigeria with her new documentary God’s Wives

On Tuesday December 19th, media personality and entrepreneur Bolanle Olukanni hosted the premiere screening of her documentary, God’s Wives, at the SilverBird Galleria in Victoria Island. The premiere was attended by the widows featured in the documentary as well notable personalities such as Mo Abudu, Biola Alabi, Betty Irabor, Udo Ukonjo, Arese Ugwu among others.

God’s Wives is a documentary that sheds light on the plight of widows in Nigeria. The documentary was inspired after Bolanle began working with widows from the Self-Worth Empowerment centre, an NGO that provides group therapy, empowerment courses, and access to self-improvement. The documentary left viewers in tears and sheds a profound light on the real life experiences of widows in Nigeria. An absolute must see!

In October of 2017, BusinessDay interviewed Bolanle for the cover of the 7th edition of the BusinessDay CEO Magazine, BusinessDay’s digital magazine that tells the stories of millennial entrepreneurs.In her interview with Business Day, Bolanle talks about her social enterprise, God’s Wives documentary, entrepreneurial ventures and much more. This was Bolanle’s first time writing, directing and producing a documentary.

Business Day commends Bolanle’s new entrepreneurial ventures and documentary that tells the stories of the realities of widows, in a way that has not been done in Nigeria yet.

Watch the trailer here: