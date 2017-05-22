Boska administers free medical service at Ipaja market

In bid of improving overall health and raising awareness of the risks associated with inadequate personal healthcare.

Major pain killer company, Dexa Medica makers of Boska on the 17th of April, conducted another wave of its Pain Free Day initiative at the Ipaja market in Lagos state to help consumers stay fit.

A qualitative findings according to Boska team, shows that consumers do not pay attention to their health until it finally results in general breakdown.

Tunde Ojedokun, senior brand executive Dexa Medica.said,” I am confident that Dexa Medica will continue to improve the delivery of quality health care for consumers in the months ahead.

“This Pain Free Day edition is specially designed to keep consumers fit as they go about their domestic and work activities,” said Tunde

The Pain Free Day event was attended by hundreds of market users and residents from communities of Ipaja market as attendees were educated on health tips and risks associated with inadequate care of oneself.

The exercise provided the opportunity for consumers to see health experts who provided full range of health services for free. They provided free eye glasses for those in need as well as prescribed drugs to treat eye, ear and nose defects.

Besides rendering free health services, team also leveraged the opportunity to educate consumers on how to live stress-free while at their various duties.

Anthonia Obokoh