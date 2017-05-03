No fire extinguisher for Bovi Man on Fire – Get ready!

On Friday, May 5th Lagosians will gather for Bovi’s one-man comedy show organized by Flytime Promotions and Kountry Kulture, ”Bovi Man on Fire” after a two-year show hiatus in Nigeria returns to Eko Convention Center, the show sponsored by Diamond Bank and Ciroc promises to be a nerve-racking, rib-crippling comedy show where topical issues will be treated with laughter.



In a conference yesterday with the press, Bovi explained why the show didn’t hold in the past two years stating that he had to take his brand international and also because 2016 was not a great year for business. He went further to boast of being fully geared up to thrill the audience at this year’s edition with new hilarious content and short performances from upcoming acts.



Bovi admonished promoters to embrace more entertainers and support their brands. He also added that despite the fact the tickets varies, everyone will go home satisfied regardless of their seating arrangements.

Tickets N5k and N25k

For Tables, Call 08174565603

Tickets sold at Silverbird Cinemas and Eko Hotel

Online tickets sold on @NaijaTicketShop and NetShop.ng

You can also get your tickets on your Diamond Bank app

BusinessDay is a media partner for ” Bovi Man on Fire”