Boycott by countries will not affect World Cup – Kremlin

A possible diplomatic boycott of the FIFA World Cup in Russia by some countries after the incident in Salisbury is unlikely to affect the upcoming championship, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

“In this case, the refusal by officials to attend some events as part of the World Cup is unlikely to have a negative effect on the sports holiday in general since the important thing about the World Cup is not the arrival of officials or official representatives, the important thing is the game of the teams,” Peskov said.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May earlier announced that none of the British cabinet or the royal family would attend the World Cup following the poisoning of former Russian military intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, UK on March 4.

Media reports suggested that some other Western countries would boycott the FIFA World Cup in Russia at the diplomatic level over the Skripal case.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

The participating countries in the World Cup will be Russia, Brazil, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Belgium, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Germany, England, Spain, Nigeria, Costa Rica, Poland, Egypt, Iceland, Serbia, Portugal, France, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia, Panama, Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Switzerland, Croatia, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and Peru.

