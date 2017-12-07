BPE frowns at reports of corruption against the agency

The attention of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has been drawn to media reports claiming that the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to revisit the allegations of corruption made against the privatisation agency by the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Investigation of the Privatisation and Commercialisation Activities of the BPE from 1999 to 2011.

According to a press statement Wednesday by Chukwuma Nwokoh, head, public communications, BPE, it is curious that SERAP will dredge up a six-year report and attempt to give it the air of infallibility.

“However, the Bureau would address issues raised in the report again just as it did six years ago when the report was first published. We again reject the conclusions of the report, which may have been aimed at tainting the activities of the reform agency,” Nwokoh said.

Recall that Muhammadu Buhari administration, on April 13, 2017, appointed a new director-general of the BPE, Alex A. Okoh, with the broad mandate to address the challenges in the privatisation programme.

He said the current BPE had a new programme philosophy aimed at rediscovering its core values of transparency and integrity, which had resulted in the introduction of a raft of changes that were already addressing some of the gaps of the past and repositioning the Bureau towards a new vision of the future.

On the issue of monitoring privatised entities, the BPE has routinely monitored the performance of privatised enterprises through its Post Privatisation Monitoring Department, the release stated further.

The present monitoring framework was established in late 2006 and monitoring activities effectively took off in 2007. In establishing the monitoring framework, BPE consulted widely and benefited from the expertise of a consultant provided by the Department for International Development (DFID), UK, under its support to the privatisation programme.