Breaking: Dana diverts flight over bird strike

Today, one of Dana’s aircraft with registration number 5N-SRI operating its 11am flight from Lagos to Port Harcourt, had an air return due Bird strike during take-off from Lagos, and the airline’s captain took a professional decision and returned to the Lagos Airport.

A Bird strike is a collision between a bird and an aircraft which is airborne and as per standard safety procedure, which is the hallmark of our operation, our pilot returned to base.

According to the airline, “Our guests have however been reprotected on another aircraft to ensure that their itinerary is not entirely disrupted. The aircraft is currently being evaluated by our engineers to determine the effect of the bird strike on the affected engine.

“At Dana Air, the safety and comfort of our guests will remain a top priority to us and we will stop at nothing in our commitment towards offering a safe and reliable air transport.”