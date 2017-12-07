Breaking: Kachikwu blames fuel scarcity on hoarders, vows to punish offenders

The Minster of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, has blamed the current fuel scarcity in the country on hoarding by the some marketers even as he vowed to punish those engaged in such activity.

The minister declared this in a joint press conference with some agencies of government on the growing fuel queues across the country. He said that the ministry has taken emergency measures that will end the crisis within the weekend.

He said that the queues in Lagos have largely reduced following prompt intervention by the government adding that queues in Abuja will be addressed.

Details later…

Innocent Odoh, Abuja