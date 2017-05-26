Breaking: Osinbajo visits Abuja market to check out food prices 

Breaking: Osinbajo visits Abuja market to check out food prices 

May 26th, 2017 Exclusives 0 comments

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is currently at the Garki market in Abuja checking out food prices. Nigerians have continued to complain about the high cost of food prices on the country….   More Details Later . . . .   Elizabeth Archibong…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe Read For Free (Coming Soon)

Related Posts