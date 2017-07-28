BREAKING: Relief as kidnapped Igbonla College boys released

The six Igbonla school boys taken captive by kidnappers from Epe in Lagos State, have been released.

They were released today in Ondo State where the kidnappers may have been keeping them in the last 63 days.

The boys- Peter Jonah, Isiaq Rahmon, Adebayo George, Judah Agbausi, Pelumi Philips and Farouq Yusuf, were abducted on May 24, 2017 with the kidnappers initially demanding N100 million ransom. It was gathered about N30 million was paid to the kidnappers to release the children.

Operatives of the Nigeria Police are said to have picked up the boys at Aboto Creek in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State at about 3:30pm, and will soon be reunited with their families.

The operatives of the Inspector General of Police’ (IGP) Intelligence Response Team (IRT), on May 31st arrested three suspected members of the gang that kidnapped the six pupils.

