Broadcasters shut as Kenyan opposition leader takes symbolic oath of office

Kenyan authorities shut down television and radio stations on Tuesday as supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga watched him take a symbolic presidential oath on the Bible in a Nairobi park in a direct challenge to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Odinga’s supporters insist that he, not Kenyatta, is Kenya’s legitimate leader, and that Kenyatta’s election was neither free nor fair.

Kenyatta’s election victory in August was annulled by the Supreme Court over irregularities, but he then won a re-run, which Odinga boycotted over a failure to revamp the electoral commission, and was sworn in for a second term in November, Reuters reports.

“I, Raila Omolo Odinga, do swear that I will protect the nation as people’s president, so help me God,” Odinga said to the cheers of more than 10,000 people in Uhuru Park, near Nairobi’s main business district.

The attorney-general had warned that Odinga could be charged with treason if the event went ahead – an offence that can carry the death penalty.

As people assembled, authorities had begun to force independent television and radio stations reporting on the gathering off air, several outlets said – the most widespread censorship for a decade.

“We have an illegitimate government which is pretending to be in power,” Odinga told a local broadcaster by phone in an interview that was streamed online. “Whenever there is a crisis, there is also an opportunity. This is an opportunity to bring the country together.”

Odinga refused to be drawn on his plans for after his symbolic inauguration, repeatedly telling the interviewer, “Hold your horses” and “We’ll see”.

Many of the protesters were chanting pro-Odinga slogans, waving tree branches and blowing horns and whistles.

“Odinga is the one we recognise as the president and that is why we are swearing him in,” said hairdresser Benta Akinyi, 32.