The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Rules and Business, Emmanuel Orker-Jev, says contrary to insinuations, National Assembly (NASS) is not a “rubber stamp’’ or extension of the Executive. He said that the legislature “does not take instructions or guidance from the Executive on any issue, including consideration of annual budget’’. Orker-Jev told the News…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.