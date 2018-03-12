Buhari arrives Benue over killings

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Benue State sequel to the killings in the state by armed Fulani herdsmen.

Buhari is visiting Benue for the first time since he became President in 2015 and after series of attacks on the State by Fulani marauders with no fewer than 200 people killed.

President Buhari is already in the Benue Peoples House where he is meeting with major stakeholders to chart the way forward on the current security problem in the State.

Details soon…..

JAMES KWEN, MAKURDI