Buhari condoles people on Cross River over death of football fans 

President Muhammadu Buhari has consoled with the people of Calabar, Cross River State on the event that took the lives of several Nigerians at a football viewing centre on event that took the lives of several Nigerians at a football viewing centre on Thursday night

A statement by Presidential Spokesman Femi Adesina said the President was shocked and saddened when he learnt of the unfortunate event.

Over 30 football fans in Calabar, Cross River state’s capital reportedly died on Thursday after a high tension cable fell on them at a football viewing centre while watching the UEL match between Manchester United and Anderlecht.

According to the statement, the President commiserates with the government and people of Cross River State, and football fans nationwide over the unfortunate incident.

The President also commended the State Government for the prompt action in setting up a commission of inquiry into the incident, and its offer of assistance to the victims and their families.

The President offers his deepest condolences to the family and friends of the mostly young victims, whose sudden demise is a big blow not only to their families, but also to the football-loving nation.