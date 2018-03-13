Buhari declines assent to Electoral Act amendment| March 13, 2018 1:17 pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has declined assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill recently passed by the National Assembly.
In a letter addressed to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, which he read at plenary on Tuesday, the President, among other things, explained that the sequence of elections included in the amendment, infringes on the independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
