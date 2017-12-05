Buhari dispatch Osibanjo to broker peace in Adamawa

Disturbed by recent spate of farmers and grazers clashes in Adamawa that have led to many deaths, President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday sent a high powered delegation led by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to broker peace in the State.

BusinessDay gathered that the communal clashes which had claimed the lives of not less than six Policemen had refused to abate despite interventions by well meaning Nigerians.

This also despite the deployment of military men to keep the peace in the area.

The affected communities include Dung, Lawaru, Dabang Kayako and Ferdinand Boro communities in Adamawa State where the community heads are reportedly either killed or missing.

The clashes is said to have resulted from the activities of cattle grazers who are willingly allowing their cows to destroy crops yet to be harvested in the farms.

The herdsmen who are not happy regrouped in the night and launched an attack on the village where hundreds of houses were destroyed while domestic animals and foodstuff worth millions of Naira were also vandalized.

Some of the Villagers who were taken unawares by the Fulani attackers are said to have appealed to the government to increase security surveillance in the area as they are susceptible to further attacks by the herdsmen.

“We call on the Adamawa state government to intensify security in this area as we have lost sense of safety as we believed that the herdsmen are still lurking around the villages and may yet launch another attack on us. Reports have shown that some unidentified armed men were seen in the nearby bushes,” BusinessDay Villa sources said President Buhari had to dispatch the Vice President to broker peace following statements by some religious leaders which tended to heighten tension in the State.

As a result, the Ease of Doing business meeting earlier scheduled to be presided over by the Vice President could not hold.

As at the time of filing this report, the Vice President was still in Adamawa.

Many dignitaries who were invited to the meeting later dispersed when it was clear that the Vice President will not arrive on time to preside over the meeting.

Tony Ailemen, Abuja