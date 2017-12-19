Buhari Felicitate with Saraki at 55

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Senate President Bukola Saraki on his 55th birthday.

A statement by Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adelina, said President Buhari joins all members of the National Assembly, friends and family in celebrating the life of a distinguished Nigerian who has made his mark on the political scene.

The President believes that at 55, and having served as a two-term governor, senator and Senate President, Dr Saraki has demonstrated commitment in the pursuit of a prosperous, united and peaceful Nigeria.

President Buhari prays that God Almighty will grant him more years of good health, wisdom and fulfillment in the service of God and country.

The President also condoled with Arc. Audu Sule Katagum over the death of his father, Alhaji Sule Katagum, Wazirin Katagum.

In a condolence letter addressed to the Head of the Sule Katagum family, President Buhari said he received with shock and sadness news of the death of Wazirin Katagum.

The President, who described the passing of the revered traditional ruler as a great loss to the nation, wrote: ‘‘I have known him and followed his illustrious career, which spanned the First and Second Republics. His leadership of the Federal Public Service Commission, which was the longest and most eventful, had been with great distinction and uncommon grace.’’

President Buhari paid tribute to Katagum numerous contributions to the country and the people of Katagum, noting that as a public servant and traditional ruler he led with ‘‘distinction, competence and exemplary integrity.’’

‘‘There is no doubt that Nigeria, especially the North and Katagum Emirate, have lost a great and irreplaceable Son. May his soul rest in perfect peace,’’ the President added.

President Buhari prayed Allah to grant the departed mercy, forgiveness and grace and those who mourn the fortitude to bear the loss.

