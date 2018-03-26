Buhari to host APC caucus meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to host the All Progressive Congress APC , caucus meeting at the Presidential Villa, today, ahead of the party’s National Executive Council NEC, meeting taking place in Abuja, tomorrow, Tuesday.

BusinessDay gathered that the meeting will be used to set the arrangement for the party’s NEC meeting, at the APC secretariat on Tuesday.

Several issues, including the frosty relationships between the Executive and Legislature, disaffection within the party and the 2019 general election are top on the agenda of the meeting.

The party has been mounting pressures on its law makers in the National Assembly to drop the planned reordering of the election time table as the lawmakers attempt to upturn President Buhari’s refusal to sign a bill passed by the law makers on the order of the 2019 Presidential election.

It is not however clear if the leadership of the APC dominated National Assembly will attend the caucus meeting.

The meeting which is expected to start by 8pm will run into the night.

Tony Ailemen, Abuja