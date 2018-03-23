Buhari offers unconditional amnesty to repentant Boko Haram

Tony Ailemen, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that government is ready to offer unconditional amnesty to members of the Boko Haram militants who are ready to lay down their arms.

The President observed that Nigeria has suffered untold hardships resulting from the activities of the insurgents. He further said government ” will reintegrate them back to the society if they are willing to lay down their arms.”

Receiving the 107 Dapchi School children recently released by their Boko Haram abductors, the President reiterated his earlier warning to the security agencies that government will deal decisively with any lapses that will lead to a repeat of the ugly incident that led to the abduction of the Dapchi girls.

The abducted children consist of 106 girls and one boy.

They arrived the Presidential Villa at 11:35 am, accompanied by security operatives and their counselors.

BusinessDay gathered that the boy who is not a student of the school was taken alongside one other girl from the town as the militants made to escaped from the town.