Buhari orders Boro’s investigation

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday, sacked Paul Boroh, a retired Brigadier General, as coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme for former Niger Delta Militants.

The President also directed the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Mongonu, to carry out a full investigation into the activities of the Amnesty Programme from 2015 to date.

The investigation according to a statement signed by Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, is to cover allegations of financial impropriety and other acts that are allegedly detrimental to the objectives of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

The President also approved the appointment of Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo as the new Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme for former Niger Delta militants.

Prof Dokubo is currently Director of Research and Studies at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs. He holds a PhD in Strategic Studies from the University of Bradford, United Kingdom, and hails from Abonema, Akuku-Toru Local Government of Rivers State.

The embattled amnesty chief was sighted at the Presidential Villa, last Friday to respond to some questions on the allegations of financial improprieties.

Recall that some ex-agitators, had recently called for his sack, accusing him of mortgaging their future.

The ex-agitators had while protesting at Opokuma Junction axis of East –West Road and Igbogene gateway, in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, alleged that the programme has been hijacked by northerners, lack of consultation, nonperformance and diversion of funds meant for the implementation of the programme by officials.

But Boro dismissed the allegations as the “handiwork of those insisting on doing business as usual”.

” It is no more business as usual that is the bottom line of all that is happening. The programme actually is a security programme that has to do with critical stakeholders who drive the process in the programme. I’m only there to supervise what they are doing so that we can achieve the aim for which the programme was established, to ensure youth restiveness is not allowed and ensure peace and stability of the Niger Delta region.”

He declared that the 350 graduates were among the about 30,000 ex-agitators sponsored for various studies abroad by the amnesty office.

According to Boroh added that the affected ex-agitators had already been posted to various federal ministries awaiting approval of the 2018 appropriation bill by the National Assembly.

