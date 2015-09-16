Buhari orders MDAs to pay workers’ arrears

The Presidency has ordered federal ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to, within seven days, compile the names of all public service employees being owed arrears of salaries and allowances, and be ready to pay them without further delay.

In a circular ref No: HCSF/428/S.1/128 dated September 14, 2015, issued by the Presidency through the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) and obtained by the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, the Presidency emphasised the urgent need to compile the names of those being owed so as to pay them immediately.

Alade Bashir Lawal, secretary-general of the association, in a statement, commended the president’s directive, saying it would bring hope to thousands of public service employees who were being owed arrears of salaries and allowances for years.

He said the circular correctly identified the outstanding benefits as had been canvassed by the union to include: salary arrears, promotion arrears, 28 days allowance on transfer from post, repatriation allowance, burial expenses, death benefits, and mandatory training of OHCSF in 2010.

The Presidency directed the MDAs to ensure that each unpaid entitlement should be accurate, verifiable and contained the name, designation, status (serving or retired) and amount due to each officer.

“The correct information should reach the office of the head of civil service of the federation on or before Monday, September 21, 2015,” the circular emphasised.

Lawal recalled that in letters written to the president since his election and assumption of office, the union reminded him of the outstanding salaries and allowances outlined above and stressed the need for the government to pay up in order to boost the morale, not only of the affected officers but also that of other teeming public service employees.

He expressed confidence that as soon as the lists of affected officers were submitted to the Presidency, the lingering arrears of salaries and allowances would be paid so as to put the ugly situation behind and move forward.

The union warned of dire consequences, which may include trade union actions if the MDAs decided to play politics with this presidential directive.