Buhari promises improved national security

….as Lagos injects 820 new buses into state transport system Sept.

JOSHUA BASSEY

President Muhammadu Buhari says the Federal Government is not looking away from its commitment to the creation of an enabling environment and improved national security in aid of new investments in the economy.

He spoke, Thursday, at the opening of the Ikeja Bus Terminal, built by the Lagos State government to raise the standard and quality of public transportation services in Nigeria’s commercial hub. The new bus terminal is fitted with facilities such as passenger concourse for arrivals, ticketing, waiting and departure areas, loading bays, food court, ATM gallery, taxi park and parking lots,

Buhari said at the event that government at the centre was also working to changing the narrative of transportation architecture nationally by expanding and extending rail infrastructure, just as he lauded Lagos State for taking on similar projects to cater for the state’s increasing population. The population of Lagos is estimated at over 21 million.

Governor Ambode, justifying the need for the project, said it was to meet the daily connectivity needs of the people, who he said deserved better transportation infrastructure and services.

Ambode said in line with the resolve of his government to reform the public transportation space, similar projects are underway in different parts of the metropolis, while 820 of the 5,000 high capacity buses being brought in to strengthen the system, will arrive in September this year.

In the last three years, we have committed to revamping and providing a new integrated transport system to support our growing population. We have initiated and completed the provision of infrastructure that are scalable and would support the daily needs of our people to meet their connectivity and mobility needs.”

According to Ambode, the Ikeja Bus Terminal is therefore one of the flagship transport infrastructure under the State Bus Reform Initiative. He disclosed that “the first phase of this programme will see 13 new bus terminals introduced, including major terminals at Oshodi, Yaba, Ojota, Agege and the already completed Tafawa Balewa bus terminal.

“We have commenced the introduction of 5,000 new buses into the Lagos economy in the next three years. We will inject 820 environmentally-friendly high capacity buses in the first phase of this reform by September (2018) 300 new bus stops, three bus depots, and intelligent transport system which will aid Lagosians to plan their journeys on our public transport system.”

Ambode also acknowledge the approval of President Buhari for the import-duty waiver received on the buses in the phase one of the state transport programme, adding that a further step in the implementation of the programme will see the state assemble the buses in Lagos, in what should create jobs for the people.

Ambode assured that that the state aside its commitment to the 27-kilometre blue line rail from Okokomaiko to Marina, was in discussions with various investors and stakeholders on the Red Line rail which will run from Alagbada to Marina.