Buhari re-nominates 82-year-old ambassadorial nominee, two others

President Muhammadu Buhari has re-nominated 82-year-old retired Justice Sylvanus Nsofor (Imo) for Senate’s consideration for a second time.

The Senate had last month, rejected Nsofor on grounds of old age and health related issues.

At his screening before the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs in his first appearance, the octogenarian had failed to recite the national anthem and refused to answer questions directed at him by the panel.

Other ambassadorial nominees include Joseph Olusola Iji (Ondo) and retired Yusuf Hinna (Gombe).

The bulk of the ambassadorial nominees had already been screened and cleared by the Senate and the successful candidates had already been assigned their designated countries of posting.

The President’s letter was dated March 29, 2017 and addressed to the Senate President Bukola Saraki.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja