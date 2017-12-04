Buhari returns from Jordan

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday returned from Jordan after a two day security summit co- hosted by Nigeria and Jordan.

The two day summit was used to X-ray security challenges where both countries agreed to play leading roles in regulating extremism to curb militancy arising from the spread of hate messages.

During the meeting President Buhari reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to playing a leading role in bringing together countries of the West African sub-region in a collective security arrangement to tackle terrorism in the region.

Both leaders acknowledged the need Leaders in Islamic countries to check religious extremism to curtail the spread of hate messages which he said had aided terror attacks in the troubled regions of the world.

The Nigerian President lamented that insurgents were able to attract members in their fold because of the insidious preaching of extremist clerics and called for an action plan to halt the trend.

President Buhari also urged leaders, especially from the Muslim world to speak up against the hateful violence committed by deranged people in the name of Islam.

According to him, “All nations, irrespective of religion should partner effectively in implementing national, regional and global action plans to counter violent extremism.”

At the end of the meeting, participants resolved to come up with concrete action plans that would change the narrative of violent extremism in the West African sub-region at a follow-up meeting to be hosted by Nigeria.

This is just as BusinessDay gathered from the Presidential Villa, on Monday that the President has summoned some Governors for a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the increasing numbers of farmers and grazers clashes that claimed many lives across the country, in the last few days.

The meeting which is scheduled for Wednesday, 6th of December is expected to address the under currents involved in the recent clashes that have led to the death of persons and burning down of houses in the affected communities.

The affected communities include Dung, Lawaru, Dabang Kayako and Ferdinand Boro communities in Adamawa State where the community heads are reportedly either killed or missing.

Others Include communities in Borno and also Yobe states

BusinessDay Villa sources said the emergency meeting will also discuss the recent large cache of weapons discovered in Ilaje Eseodo Local government in Ondo state

Those attending the meeting include governors mainly from the affected states and the Service Chiefs.

The President was said to have been alarmed by the large arms recovered from militants in the creeks of Ondo state by the Amnesty Committee.

Tony Ailemen, Abuja