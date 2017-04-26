Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of five CBN Non-Executive Directors

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the names of five nominees to the Senate for confirmation as Non-Executive Directors on the Board of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In a letter addressed to Senate President Bukola Saraki, which he read on the floor at Wednesday plenary, the President explained that this was in accordance with Sections 6(1) (d) and (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007.

The nominees are: Ummu Ahmed Jalingo (North East), Justitia Odinakachukwu Nnabuko (South East), Mike Obadan (South South), Abdu Abubakar (North West) and Adeola Adetunji (South West).

The letter was dated April 12, 2017.

President Buhari urged the Senate to expedite action on the screening and consideration of the nominees.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja