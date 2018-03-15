Buhari sees Increased local investment as signs of government policy success

President Muhammadu Buhari views increase in local investment as positive response to government policies aimed at redirecting Nigeria’s economy back to the path of growth.

At the commissioning of the N50b Sunti Golden Sugar Estate, Mokwa, Niger state, Thursday, the President said the project “is timely as Nigeria makes her journey out of recession and the economy continues to show considerable progress”

Recent federal government policy on industrialization is focusing on accelerated growth and a national Industrial Revolution Plan (NIRP), creation of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), aimed at generating jobs, promote exports, boost growth and upgrade skills to create 1.5 million jobs.

The over at a cost of over fifty billion Naira, it is said to be one of largest Agro-allied investments in Nigeria today, with a capacity to produce 100,000 metric tons of sugar annually.

The Estate will engage up to 10,000 people directly including a network of over 3,000 small-scale out growers of Sugar cane.

“This to my mind is central to our administration’s determination to have an inclusive economy. The socio-economic impact of such a massive investment, in rural area of Nigeria, cannot be quantified.

“Lives will change for thousands in these localities. And the impact on the national economy will be significant”

“The location of the Sunti Sugar Estate on the banks of the River Niger is as notable as it is commendable. The enormous economic possibilities inherent here have perhaps been overlooked for far too long. It is on record that the Niger River Basin has played an essential role in the lives of the people who have had to depend on the basin for their subsistence”

“When we take into cognizance the tributaries of the river and the proximity to the Kainji dam and the ecosystem, it is time we explore how this massive body of resources can be converted to a hub for industry and commerce. To that end, I call on other investors to take a cue from what we are witnessing today and come and invest heavily in this area”

The President commended Flour Mills, for initiating the project, which he says ” is clear demonstration that our policies on economic diversification are attracting the right kind of support and engagement”

Tony Ailemen, Abuja