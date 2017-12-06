Buhari signs 3 Bills into law

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to three bills recently passed by the National Assembly.

The bills include Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy (Establishment) Bill, 2017.

The college, according to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters ( Senate) Ita Enang, is to be sited in Enugu, to provide courses of instruction leading to the award of degrees, diplomas and certificates in dental technology, dental therapy and related courses.

The President also signed the Air Force Institute of Technology of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2017, with the Institute to be situated in Kaduna, to give technical training to the personnel of the Nigerian Air Force and other services of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Nigerians and citizens of other African countries.

The institute will create technological research and development college of world standards in all class facet of engineering and technological endeavors, including aerospace and aeronautical engineering, including mechanical, electrical, automobile and marine engineering.

The President also signed the National Intelligence Agency Pensions (Establishment) Bill, 2017, into law to administer the pensions scheme for personnel of the Agency.

The new law according to Ita Enang will see to the exit of the Agency from the application of the Contributory Pension’s Scheme under the Pension’s Reform Act, 2004.

Enang who harps on current cordial relationship between the Executive arm and those of the National Assembly, said the new relationship will make it possible for the 2018 budget to be passed before the end of 2018.

” As you can see, President Muhammadu Buhari has developed a strong cordial relationship with the National Assembly and this is responsible for the good working relationship you can now see”

” We are happy that the National Assembly is doing everything necessary to pass the 2018 budget on time, especially with the passage of the MTEF which is the foundation for the budget” he said.

Tony Ailemen, Abuja