Buhari visits Benue today

President Muhammadu Buhari will visit Benue State today (Monday) in continuation of his tour of states affected by Fulani herdsmen and farmers crisis.

Buhari is visiting Benue for the first time since he became President in 2015 and after the attacks on the State by Fulani herdsmen which led to the killing of over 100 people with 73 given mass burial.

Governor Samuel Ortom who confirmed the visit in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and ICT, Tahav Agerzua stated that during the visit the President shall pay a courtesy call on the Chairman of the Benue State Council of Chiefs and Tor Tiv V, Orchiviligh James Ayatse, and hold a meeting with major stakeholders at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi.

Governor Ortom said President Buhari shall also visit one of the eight displaced persons’ camps in the state.

Business Day gathered that Buhari would visit the Headquarters of 707 Special Forces Brigade which is handling the Exercise Ayem A Kpatuma (Cat Race) in Gbajimba, Guma Local Government Area.

The Presidency has announced last Week that from March 5, Buhari will visit Taraba, and subsequently Benue, Yobe, Zamfara and Rivers States.

JAMES KWEN, MAKURDI