Buhari’s decision on tenure elongation best for APC- Party chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Emmanuel Ndukwe, has lauded the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to oppose the one-year tenure elongation granted the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party led by the National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, stressing that “it is best for the party”.

Ndukwe, who is the new state chairman of the APC in Abia state, noted that such will strengthen the party, adding that President Buhari is a law abiding citizen, who is working in accordance with the constitution.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday had rejected the National Executive Council (NEC) decision to extend the tenure of Chief John Oyegun led National Working Committee (NWC) and other executives beyond June this year, saying such move was unconstitutional.

Ndukwe was a beneficiary of the decision of an Abia High court sitting at Okpuala Ngwa, which sacked the party’s state executive council led by Donatus Nwankpa and paved the way for Ndukwe as the new state chairman.

Speaking on the President’s speech shortly after the NEC meeting, Ndukwe said: “I am a Buharist, the president is a law-abiding citizen and as a law-abiding citizen, we work with party’s constitution and there is never a place where it was mentioned that a tenure can be extended. So, I gladly accept and very happy that we are going to conduct our congresses, especially in Abia State where I have taken over.

“I use this opportunity to call on all the people that have been sidelined previously from participating in party activities to mobilise and come in and participate in the congress and they can install whoever they want.

“All what we want is openness. The era of moneybags coming in, using their money to influence important issues is over. Let them come in and mobilise people in the grassroots. There is no need running away, let them come in build the party,” he said.

On the implications of President Buhari’s decision, Ndukwe said: “All those who call themselves stakeholders and they don’t come home, this is the opportunity for them to come home, mobilise for the party and make the party stronger in Abia state than it has been. So, I am calling everybody, we are going to run open government.

“The doors are open quite unlike what has been happening in the past. All the people that they are feeling they have been excluded from participating in party activities; this is an opportunity to come, prove their popularity and mobilise to work for APC because APC must take over Abia state in the general election in 2019.”

Innocent Odoh, Abuja