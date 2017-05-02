Buhari’s health not as bad as perceived- wife

Wife of Nigeria’s President Aisha Buhari on Tuesday said the President’s health is not as bad as many are making it out to be.

Reports at the weekend had said the President was in a terrible state where he could not eat nor drink and had become too frail to carry out his Presidential responsibilities in the Nigerian state.

However, his wife took to her twitter handle to thank Nigerians for their concerns and prayer over the President’s health status.

“I thank all Nigerians for their concern, love and prayers over my husband’s health status.

” I wish to inform everyone that his health is not as bad as it’s being perceived,Meanwhile he continues to carry out his responsibilities during this period. As it may come to your notice, he is meeting with Minister of Justice and GMD of NNPC this evening” he said.

President Buhari since his return from medical vacation in the United Kingdom has scarcely made public appearances with the most frequent being the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting. Buhari who returned to the country on the 10th of March, has however not showed up at the FEC meeting for three weeks running, heightening speculations about the true status of his health.

Elizabeth Archibong