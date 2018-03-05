Buhari’s visit to Taraba, others is an afterthought, says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Taraba and planned visit to Benue, Zamfara, Yobe and Rivers states as an afterthought.

According to the main opposition party, the visit is an attempt to further hoodwink the people ahead of the 2019 general elections.

A statement on Monday in Abuja by Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP National Publicity Secretary, described the visit as a ‘cosmetic afterthought’.

Specifically, the party spokesperson pointed out that the President’s visit was occasioned by the public outcry against his insensitivity to victims of the attacks in various parts of the country.

“It is alarming that Mr. President will consider visiting some of these states months after marauders, insurgents and bandits committed their havocs.

“Mr. President has been in the country and never thought it necessary to pay a condolence visit to any of these states until Nigerians raised the alarm alleging a manifest indifference on his part.

“It is even more pathetic that in Benue state, President Buhari summoned the leaders of the bereaved people to the Presidential villa, Abuja, rather than complying with the age-long tradition of Africans by visiting the bereaved.

“No wonder many Nigerians have dismissed the planned visits of President Buhari to these states as cosmetic afterthought. Nigerians have already formed their opinion of him, and rightly so, as a President that has never shown them concern in their time of need,” the statement read.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja