Building generation of savers with Fidelity Bank life impacting scheme

Ugwu Chisom Cynthia, a 10 years old pupil from Parklane Nkpor in Anambra State is one of the next generations of savers that Fidelity Bank is putting efforts to build in its drive to promote financial inclusion.

In the morning of Thursday last week, Chisom called her father, requesting that her school fees be paid after about four weeks of resumption. Consequently, a call was put across a mobile phone number bearing Chisom that same day but her father responded to the call.

Amazing! It was a life changing call from Fidelity Bank which at that moment was conducting its 5th draw in the ‘Get Alert in Millions Promo’ launched in August last year, announcing that Chisom has won the star cash prize of N2 million after the draw.

Another customer that smiled home with N2 million was Zubaru Bello from Gwarupa branch in Abuja. A total of N8 million were given out to lucky winners in the 5th draw by the bank. Four customers won N1 million each.

They include Hope Ujadughele from Uromi branch in south-south region, and Ifeany Okenwa, from Saka Tinubu, brancj, Lagos, among others.

However, consolation prices such as refrigerator and generator set were given to customers who participated in the promo.

“This promo is very sustainable. We have seen a lot of winners expressed joy and shared with us the plans they intend to execute from the proceeds of this promo”, Chijioke Ugochukwu, executive director of shared services told journalists after the draw.

Speaking further, she said “In the last promo we had business people shared with us their business plans which winning means they can quickly execute it. So the promo is very sustainable in the sense that it builds up the next generation of customers for the banking industry”.

Obara Odeghe, Chairman Fidelity Savings Promo Committee and Regional Head, Apapa, said that the initiative was to support government financial inclusion and boost savings culture in Nigeria.

Customers are required to open a savings account and grow it to N20, 000 or top up existing account with N10, 000 or more to qualify for monthly draws to win up to N3 million.

“What we have been trying to do over the past nine years is to support the government initiatives and imbibe the saving culture among the populace”, Odeghe said adding that “we are looking at rewarding our customers that have been faithful and loyal to us over the years.