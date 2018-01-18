Buratai seeks financial autonomy for Nigerian Army

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai on Thursday called for the inclusion of the Nigerian Army into the first line charge in the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

Buratai gave the charge during the 2017/2018 budget defence of Nigerian Army held at the instance of House Committee on Army.

According to him, the current envelope allocation system adopted by Federal Government, hampers some of the operations of the Nigerian Army.

He observed that the “envelope system still remains a challenge to us because to equip one unit can even carry the whole army budget for one year. But we are prioritising and making sure that the essential ones are provided.

“We provide essential services so that we will be able to operate effectively,’’ Buratai said.

The Army Chief reiterated that there was need for alternative funding for the army.

“The issue of funding is so critical that if we can have other sources of funding it will help us. If probably we can be taken into the first line charge we will be able to get a lot.

“There was a workshop that was held last year by the house to identify other sources of funding for the armed forces, this is a step in the right direction.

“I pray that the house will take this issue further to see that it is implemented so that this challenge of funding which affects our operations will greatly be reduced,” Buratai said.

Buratai who said that the Nigerian Army was requesting the approval of N261.6 billion for 2018 urged the legislature to ensure timely passage of the Appropriation Bill.

“In view of the ongoing structural changes, volatile security environment and massive engagement of troops in virtually all the states of the Federation, timely and complete implementation of the 2018 budget will enhance the fulfilment of our mandate,” Buratai said.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja